Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $115.18 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.45 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.19 and a 200 day moving average of $114.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

