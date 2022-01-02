Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $178.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 150.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.18.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $5,987,018.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,284 shares of company stock valued at $22,393,184. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

