Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 26,123.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

NYSE DHR opened at $329.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.46. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

