DAOstack (GEN) Trading Down 26.4% Over Last 7 Days

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. DAOstack has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $100,333.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,996.01 or 1.00145368 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00074038 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00033578 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $582.66 or 0.01241611 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00019364 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.