Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,636 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,515,000 after purchasing an additional 764,922 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after purchasing an additional 495,937 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $69,921,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 538,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,500,000 after acquiring an additional 282,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE DRI opened at $150.64 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.