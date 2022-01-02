Datamine (DAM) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $411,188.89 and approximately $5,365.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Datamine has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.37 or 0.00393259 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010681 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000110 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000879 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.35 or 0.01310383 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,302,349 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

