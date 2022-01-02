DeHive Price Reaches $0.60 on Exchanges (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $504,740.94 and $133,628.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00062823 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.76 or 0.07902440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00075550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,261.08 or 0.99946969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007686 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

