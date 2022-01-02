Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of DK opened at $14.99 on Friday. Delek US has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. Delek US’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek US will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 434,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,617,253. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 359,152 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,205,000 after buying an additional 150,965 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after buying an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 26.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after buying an additional 370,039 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 11.5% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after buying an additional 131,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

