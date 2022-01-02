DeltaChain Tops One Day Volume of $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the dollar. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.09 or 0.00389109 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011020 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000109 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000887 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $620.49 or 0.01318716 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

