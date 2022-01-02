DePay 1-Day Volume Tops $69,889.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. DePay has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $69,889.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001281 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DePay has traded down 33.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00063016 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.18 or 0.08029663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00075217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,010.79 or 0.99990087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007453 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.