Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 115.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after buying an additional 143,637 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,271,000 after buying an additional 99,448 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,737,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,793,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSL stock opened at $248.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $249.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

