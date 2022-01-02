Deutsche Bank AG Has $94.82 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,016 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.23% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $94,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 411,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,902 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WBA opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.