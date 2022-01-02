Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,508,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 619,572 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.42% of D.R. Horton worth $126,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $108.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

