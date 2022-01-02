Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.60 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.95) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DTE. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.17 ($26.33).

Shares of DTE opened at €16.30 ($18.52) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.25. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

