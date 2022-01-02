DEXTools 1-Day Volume Reaches $268,225.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $44.78 million and approximately $268,225.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005340 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,053,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,917,230 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.