DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to post $2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.22 and the lowest is $2.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $14.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.40 to $15.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $13.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

NYSE:DKS traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.99. 1,649,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,229. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $55.10 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.69 and a 200 day moving average of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

