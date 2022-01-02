DigiByte Price Tops $0.0344 on Major Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (CURRENCY:DGB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $515.50 million and approximately $12.64 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013981 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 14,976,966,885 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com . The official website for DigiByte is www.digibyte.io . DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Security: DigiByte uses five highly advanced cryptographic algorithms. Speed: DigiByte transaction notifications occur in 1-3 seconds, blocks are discovered every thirty seconds and transactions are fully confirmed every 3 minutes. Future planned upgrades will make these times even faster. Fees: Most DigiByte to DigiByte transactions are free or carry a very small network-mining fee to incentivize people to mine. Worldwide: DigiBytes are already stored, traded and transacted in over 89 countries. Decentralization: There is no need for a middleman or third party or central server. Re-Spend: Send DigiBytes you received to someone else in as little as three minutes. Finite Production: New DigiBytes are added to the network every thirty seconds through a process called mining as each new block (or grouping of transactions in a spreadsheet like format) is discovered by the network. Scarcity: 21 Billion DigiBytes will be created in 21 years. 1% Monthly New Minting Reduction: New DigiByte production decreases 1% every month. Mining: DigiByte mining is decentralized with five independent, highly secure mining algorithms. Adaptable, innovative & flexible: DigiByte is constantly adding new features & services to remain on the cutting edge of digital currency technology. Committed Development: DigiByte has been under constant, progressive development for over one year now with core development team members from all over the world. Millennial Acquisition Potential: DigiByte provides merchants, banks & other legacy institutions with a new means of acquiring & connecting with tech savvy millennial users. A Bright Future: DigiByte has many new & exciting projects underway to be released throughout 2015 to increase DigiByte utility and new user adoption across the globe. “

DigiByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

