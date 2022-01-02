Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Digital Turbine reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APPS. Macquarie raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $60.99 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.21.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,533,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

