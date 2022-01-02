DigitalNote (XDN) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $8,112.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.00526605 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,072,100,228 coins and its circulating supply is 7,931,686,338 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

