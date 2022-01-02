Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stake Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,320,000. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Discovery by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 110,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth $2,936,000. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

