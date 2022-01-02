Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $10.25 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.7% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.63 and its 200 day moving average is $166.93. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

