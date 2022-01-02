Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.18 or 0.00063575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Doki Doki Finance has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $51,322.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00046487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

Doki Doki Finance (CRYPTO:DOKI) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doki Doki Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doki Doki Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

