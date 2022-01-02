Dollarcoin (DLC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17,164.17

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Dollarcoin has a total market cap of $17,164.17 and approximately $5.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dollarcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dollarcoin has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,119.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.17 or 0.00946888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.77 or 0.00262663 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00022997 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002877 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dollarcoin

Dollarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollarcoin ia Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It uses the SHA256 algorithm and has a 6% premine. “

Buying and Selling Dollarcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using US dollars.

