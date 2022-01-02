Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $640.00 at Argus

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Argus from $520.00 to $640.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPZ. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.12.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $564.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $521.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.93. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 43,070.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,915,000 after acquiring an additional 284,263 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,014,000 after acquiring an additional 283,085 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

