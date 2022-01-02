Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $640.00 at Argus

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Argus from $520.00 to $640.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPZ. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.12.
Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $564.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $521.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.93. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $567.57.
In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 43,070.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,915,000 after acquiring an additional 284,263 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,014,000 after acquiring an additional 283,085 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
