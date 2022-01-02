Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 721.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,314,000 after buying an additional 999,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,173,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 2,534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,465,000 after purchasing an additional 252,106 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Dover by 5,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 254,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after purchasing an additional 249,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,553,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.08.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $181.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $182.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.16.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

