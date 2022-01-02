DragonVein (DVC) Trading 12.7% Higher This Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $139,324.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

