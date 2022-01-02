Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $633,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in Southern by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 33,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,882,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Southern by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in Southern by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 92,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 50,203 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

SO opened at $68.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.