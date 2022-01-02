Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 15,839 FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,202,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth $139,420,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth $83,349,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $3,053,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547.

FIGS stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

