Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,720 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI opened at $208.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.72. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.06%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.