Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,077 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

