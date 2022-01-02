Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,217,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,412,000 after buying an additional 85,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after buying an additional 198,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after buying an additional 39,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 777,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,413,000 after buying an additional 73,228 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 707,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Shares of FRME stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.