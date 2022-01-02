Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Integer were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Integer by 24.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 9.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Integer by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

ITGR opened at $85.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day moving average of $90.57. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

