Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Boosted by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 0.9% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 51,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of ECL opened at $234.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

