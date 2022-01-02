Effect.AI (EFX) Price Down 12.5% This Week

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.89 or 0.00240028 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00030395 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.00 or 0.00510290 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00088958 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

