Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,419 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $131.90 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $451,735.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,842 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.