Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 65,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.