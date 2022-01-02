Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Director Sells C$180,000.00 in Stock

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Director Richard Gerald Stone sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 305,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,222,000.

Richard Gerald Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eloro Resources alerts:

On Friday, December 31st, Richard Gerald Stone sold 15,000 shares of Eloro Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$60,000.00.

ELO stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,180. Eloro Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.73 and a 12 month high of C$5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$247.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.87.

Eloro Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other base metal properties. Its principal property is the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Eloro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.