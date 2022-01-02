Elrond (EGLD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $84.85 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Elrond has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $240.35 or 0.00508055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and approximately $84.85 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.82 or 0.00240585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00030540 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00088411 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009066 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,979,672 coins and its circulating supply is 19,962,454 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

