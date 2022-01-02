Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,158 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $77.76 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.83.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.