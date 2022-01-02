Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) fell 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.83. 73,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,619,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $878.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 127.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 164,841 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 50.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 327,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Endo International during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

