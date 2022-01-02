Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) fell 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.83. 73,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,619,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.
A number of brokerages have commented on ENDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $878.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.18.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 127.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 164,841 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 50.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 327,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Endo International during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.
About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
