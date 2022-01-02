Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$10.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of EFX traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,652. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$686.94 million and a P/E ratio of 14.73. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$6.43 and a 1-year high of C$11.12.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

