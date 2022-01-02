Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 143.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Equinix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. TD Securities increased their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $845.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $810.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $815.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

