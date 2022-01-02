Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.61

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.61 and last traded at $88.31, with a volume of 25196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,237,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 14,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.