Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,418,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Equity Residential by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 138,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,178,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Equity Residential by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,820,000 after buying an additional 38,212 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Equity Residential by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 128,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,420,000 after buying an additional 22,348 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist increased their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $90.50 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $91.20. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 85.46%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.