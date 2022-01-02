Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Bbva USA

Bbva USA reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

