Exeedme Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Exeedme has a market cap of $23.00 million and approximately $378,578.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Exeedme has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00063445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.16 or 0.08041516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00075428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00057062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,160.00 or 1.00005832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007405 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

