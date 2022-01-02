Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,244 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.53% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $107,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818,513 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,888,000 after purchasing an additional 155,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,245,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $134.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.97 and a 200 day moving average of $125.20. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

