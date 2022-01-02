Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FPI opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $392.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,317,000 after buying an additional 111,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 31,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

