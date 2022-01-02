Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period.

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27.

