Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2,936.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,217,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 189.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,475 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,376,000 after purchasing an additional 808,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,845,000 after purchasing an additional 700,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,241,000 after purchasing an additional 692,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

